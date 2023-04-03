An updated child abuse reporting policy is under review following discussion at a Kirkwood School District Board of Education meeting on Monday, March 27.
Policy JHG on reporting and investigating child abuse and neglect is currently under review following the passage of Missouri Senate Bill 681. The bill made several changes to the statutes pertaining to school district investigations of child abuse.
Previously, districts were required to make an immediate report to the state children’s division if a student reported sexual misconduct by a district employee — even if reasonable cause to suspect abuse did not exist. Under the new bill, the district is only required to report abuse if there is reasonable cause. Language in policy JHG states that “in most cases” a student reporting abuse is considered reasonable cause, and the district does not have to be certain abuse occurred to be required to report it.
The bill also instructs districts to report allegations of corporal punishment to the state children’s division. Previously, districts could investigate these claims themselves.
The Kirkwood School District’s legal department has been asked to look over recommendations from the Missouri School Board Association, as well as the district’s own language, to ensure policy JHG complies with state requirements.
When board members were asked to comment on the updated policy, Judy Moticka shared a concern.
“The language stating that an allegation of sexual abuse against a district employee does not have to automatically be reported to the children’s division strikes me as shortsighted,” she said. “I think we as employees should not be making that determination. If there is nothing behind it, the children’s division will determine that. We need to take our responsibility as mandated reporters very, very seriously. It should not be up to us to determine if an allegation is valid or not.”
Fellow Board Member Mark Boyko agreed, adding that the district should add language outlining the procedure for students who might be outside the jurisdiction of the state’s children’s division, such as students over the age of 18 or former students reporting past abuse.
Kirkwood School District Board of Education President Jean Marie Andrews requested language verifying when to alert law enforcement of abuse allegations, whether the board of education itself should be notified and which staff member or members are responsible for reporting abuse to the children’s division.
Andrews said Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich will review board concerns with the legal department. The policy will be introduced once more at an upcoming board work session.
Time Change For Future Board Meetings
Also during its March 27 meeting, the board approved the dates for the 2023-2024 board meetings and work sessions. Currently, board meetings are held at 7 p.m. and work sessions are held at 5 p.m. Beginning this July, both meeting types will be held at 6:30 p.m.