The state will conduct Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) and End-of-Course (EOC) testing beginning in April, but test sizes will be reduced by 25% from normal years by removing some items.
During the Webster Groves School District Board of Education meeting on Feb. 25, Jason Adams, the district’s assistant superintendent for learning, said the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is continuing with the tests this year to determine the impact of the pandemic on Missouri students.
The district is expected to test both virtual and in-person students. All testing must be conducted in person, even for students who have been virtual the entire year.
A communication on Friday, Feb. 26, went out to parents of students in grades three to eight regarding MAP testing windows. Sign-ups open on March 12, with virtual students testing April 5-16. Responsive students will test April 19- May 27. For grades nine through 12, a communication regarding End-of-Course exams went out on Feb. 15, and testing begins March 10.
Director of Institutional Technology Tim Brown said testing locations are being considered at this time.
“Our plan is to make sure families and students feel safe when they enter the building. There’s reasons they chose to have their kids go virtual,” he said. “It makes it a bit challenging when we’re currently using all the spaces in the buildings, so we’re looking at creative ways to schedule the spacing and locations.”
Adams said there’s a possibility for a reduction in federal funding if 95% of students do not take their exams. Such funding includes grants for free/reduced lunch, learning supports, and staff education and enrichment programs such as socio-emotional learning and physical education.
“We know and we honor that families made the hard decision to participate in the virtual program out of concern,” he said. “I’m concerned we may not be able to reach that 95% threshold. We’ll do our best, but at the same time, we want the message to be supportive of our families and students. If the family has concerns about participating in testing, they can reach out to their school. We do have a process to document that concern, so if we need to hold ourselves accountable to DESE, we can.”