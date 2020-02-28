The Webster Groves School District Board of Education on Feb. 24 received a redistricting recommendation on a plan to reduce elementary school crowding.
The option chosen would turn a newly-established Givens Elementary, 701 N. Rock Hill Road, into a “neighborhood school” serving a relatively high percentage of low-income families.
A final vote on the plan is expected on March 9. The boundaries recommended to the board will go into effect in the 2021-22 school year.
Webster Groves School District voters in April 2018 passed a bond issue which, among other items, would provide the district with another elementary school. That school will be located at the current site of the Steger Sixth Grade Center and Dr. Henry Givens Jr. Elementary School. Sixth grade students will attend Hixson Middle School, which will be expanded.
The school board met on Feb. 24 to unveil and discuss the recommendation, which came from its advisory committee working in conjunction with consulting firm Cooperative Strategies. About 100 district residents, mostly parents, attended the meeting.
Leading up to the recommendation, the district offered an online survey asking parents to offer their views on redistricting. More than 1,600 responded, many in lengthy detail. Another 200 or so attended open-house information sessions regarding redistricting.
Under the plan, Givens Elementary School boundaries would be roughly Manchester Road, Marick Drive, Bismark Avenue, Berry Road, Hollywood Place, Pacific Avenue and Brentwood Boulevard. Givens was apparently chosen to be the centerpiece of the district’s overcrowding fix because it has the greatest physical capacity for adding students.
If the scenario is adopted by the district, students up to fifth grade will be allowed to remain in the school they currently attend in the 2020-21 school year even if the redistricting places them in Givens or another school.
Beginning with the 2021-22 school year, however, students new to district elementary schools — including siblings of currently enrolled students — will have to attend the school the proposed new district lines place them within.
Cooperative Strategies’ Scott Leopold explained that the recommended redistricting option closely mirrors Scenario 2, one of five options outlined in the advisory report.
Participants in the on-line survey chose the eventually recommended option as their second-favorite scenario, 47 percent responding favorably. The most popular scenario, as measured by the survey, was one which would have been a more compact but less diverse option. More than 55 percent of participants rated Scenario 1 as favorable.
Scenario 1 minimizes the distance that students will need to travel to school. Benefits are that the fewest number of students will have to travel more than one mile. However, Scenario 1 creates the greatest socio-economic disparity, as measured by participation in the federal free- and reduced-lunch program.
Superintendent John Simpson explained that under the recommended option, Scenario 2, an estimated 30 percent of students at the new Givens Elementary would be eligible for the federal free-or-reduced lunch program, based on the students enrolled in the district currently.
Residents in attendance seemed to have mixed views on the recommended redistricting.
“We still need to talk about race,” said Peter Cosale, an attorney and parent. “Diversity is important. I fear that with this plan, we lose that.”
Brian McQueary, a high-school teacher who is running for the open seat on the Webster Groves School Board, said: “This is deeply concerning to me. It seems like ‘us-or-them’ schooling.”
McQueary stated that African American students in the district do not perform as well on standardized testing as other demographic groups.
“This scenario seems to be saying that equity is secondary,” McQueary said.
Dave Buck, a district parent and grandparent, spoke in favor of the recommendation.
“North Webster is not ‘all black.’ It is the most diverse part of the district,” he said.
The chief benefit of the plan among survey respondents is that it allows for contiguous boundaries and maintains neighborhood schools, allowing many children to walk to and from school each day. The plan also eliminates the need for students to cross Brentwood Boulevard.
“Walkability is key for students and community,” said one respondent.
Other respondents were concerned that the plan does not address social equity, with 29% of students at Givens coming from lower income families as compared to 5% to 11% in all other schools.
“This is unacceptable for a community that wants to create the best educational opportunities for all students and that values diversity and inclusion across all schools,” wrote one respondent. “I strongly dislike the disparity in the socioeconomic balance between schools that this scenario proposes.”
Some parents currently within the boundaries of Bristol Elementary under the new plan would fall within the boundaries of the new Givens Elementary.
“(The plan) takes families who have invested money into homes to live in (the) Bristol community and combines them in another community that they chose not to live and invest in,” wrote one respondent.
Another writer said that children on Algonquin Lane for years have walked to Bristol Elementary, and would not be able to do so if forced to attend Givens Elementary.