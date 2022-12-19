The Webster Groves School District Board of Education approved a new communications system for parents at its Dec. 8 school board meeting.
ParentSquare will centralize the district’s communications with parents on a single platform and is expected to begin rolling out this summer.
According to Derek Duncan, the district’s director of communications, a recent survey revealed that 65% of school parents wanted a more consistent method of communication from the district.
“Right now, the district uses two platforms for community engagement. We use SchoolMessenger to send information to parents and staff members; things like phone calls, text messages and emails. We also have the BlackBoard mobile app. Then you have the classrooms. Teachers can use anything from Gmail to Seesaw to ClassDojo to Remind. They could be using anything else,” said Duncan.
“As a parent, you can imagine being inundated and not being sure where your communication is coming from,” he continued. “With all that in mind, we went out and looked at various products that, at the base level, have all these communications in one place.”
Duncan said he selected ParentSquare because it offers a mobile app which would replace the BlackBoard app. Teachers can send messages through the app, which includes a one-on-one option for parents to contact their child’s teacher directly. The messenger also includes a two-way translation system for parents who do not speak English.
Parents can set user preferences in the app for how they would like to be contacted and may choose to receive a “roll up” of all communications at one time in the evening, rather than in real time throughout the day.
The district will begin a “soft launch” of ParentSquare this January, with all district teachers coming on board at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
At the Dec. 8 meeting, the school board also received an update on the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
In addition to continued anti-bias, anti-racism and LGBTQ+ training for teachers, administrators and support staff, school board members will soon begin hearing program evaluations for both curricular and non-curricular programs.
“As we’re looking at resources we’re offering and who is benefiting and who is not benefiting, some of those conversations are intended to be integrated into our program evaluations so we can begin to make some systemic change to hopefully support all our students with their academic growth,” said Jason Adams, the district’s assistant superintendent for learning.
Programs to be evaluated include counseling, math and technology, as well as programs for homeless and migratory students, and the district’s safety program and emergency response and intervention plan.
The Webster Groves High School Principal Advisory Student Group, comprised of students selected by administrators, has presented three workshops to high school staff and students since its inception in 2021. Topics include microaggressions and transgender students.
New Classes
Assistant Superintendent Adams announced the introduction of several new courses at both Hixson Middle School and Webster Groves High School.
At Hixson, the Thrive Jr. course will be available for seventh and eighth grade students beginning next school year. This project-based entrepreneurship course is designed to complement the Thrive program at the high school. The district will also expand its technology offerings with Introduction to Robotics and Computer Science 2. Due to a lack of demand, the district will close the Family and Consumer Science 3 course.
At the high school, Art Fundamentals will consolidate several art courses into one fine arts course. Computer Programming with Python 2 will expand students’ knowledge of coding, and those interested in the environment can take Environmental Sustainability. Introduction to Dance and Fitness will count as both a fine arts and physical education course, and Holistic Health and Wellness will allow students to expand understanding of their own mental and emotional health, and learn life skills and communication tips.