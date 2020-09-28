Following new, loosened guidelines recently set forth by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson announced at a Sept. 10 school board meeting that low-contact school sports are now permitted to compete. These sports include golf, tennis, swimming and cross country.
“They still have very specific details about how they can practice and what they’ll be able to do in terms of competitions,” said Simpson. “Obviously, these sports will not look like they’ve always looked, but I feel good about the restrictions.”
Other fall sports were given the go-ahead to practice by the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 Task Force in July. Simpson said those sports — which include football, basketball and other high-contact sports — are permitted to continue practicing, following guidelines established by the Department of Public Health. Intrasquad scrimmages are allowed, but games with other teams and spectators are not.
Simpson said these guidelines apply to band students as well, and that other clubs may soon be permitted to meet “if they can do so safely.”
Update From St. Louis County Department of Public Health
As of Sept. 23, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health reported that the most recent data, available on stlcorona.com, shows that cases of COVID-19 are decreasing collectively among young people. Specifically, as shown in the last two weeks, there is a pronounced drop in the rate of new cases among adolescents aged 15-19.
In addition, the positivity rate in this same group, which was at around 20 percent at the last data point, is trending sharply down. That means more adolescents are getting tested and getting negative results.
County Executive Sam Page announced on Sept. 23 that DPH is relaxing some restrictions involving youth sports.
Effective Monday, Sept. 28, DPH is changing the guidelines to allow games in high-contact sports for children younger than 14 and all children in middle school, with restrictions. That means that in sports such as football, basketball, ice hockey and wrestling, competitive games will be permitted.
DPH also will allow all students, including high school students of any age, to play competitive games in moderate-contact sports such as soccer, baseball, cheerleading, crew/rowing, dance team, fencing, floor hockey, field hockey, lacrosse and racquetball.
For all outdoor youth sports, DPH will allow two parents or spectators, per athlete, to attend games with an overall capacity of 50. This occupancy limit is not to separate parents or children, but to ensure limited crowding where COVID-19 can spread.
High-contact games are still not permitted in high school.
“We are actively working on a path forward that may include competitive games in those sports at some point this fall,” said Digital and Media Relations Manager Sara Dayley.
“If the number of positive cases continues to decrease, testing numbers increase and other indicators improve among adolescents in the community at large, we can expect that in the next two or three weeks, high contact sports at the high school level can be re-evaluated,” Dayley continued.