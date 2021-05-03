=It’s likely that Webster Groves High School students will be in class all day when they return to school in the fall, with COVID-19 precautions still in place.
Next semester, Webster Groves High School plans to utilize a modified block schedule, Superintendent John Simpson explained during the April 22 board of education meeting.
Students will attend all classes three days a week, for 51 minutes each. One day per week students will attend four classes for an extended time, and those classes will rotate each week. One day per week the school will introduce an academic advisory time, during which a group of students and one teacher will come together for team-building, as well as an academic networking period for students to work on group projects, do homework and meet with teachers or counselors.
In Other News
Webster Groves School District Board of Education Member Amy Clendennen will resign after the May 13 board meeting because an upcoming move will take her out of Webster.
Board President David Addison said the process of replacing Clendennen will be discussed at a future meeting.
“It has been a privilege to serve the district and to work with each of you,” Clendennen wrote in her resignation.