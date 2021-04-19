The Kirkwood School District is grateful to its board of education, volunteers and the community for supporting Proposition R during the April 6 election, Superintendent David Ulrich said at a board work session on Monday, April 12.
Ulrich, along with other administrators, used the session to share important next steps for the project.
“All the work all of you did to get this passed was amazing. In our current context, it’s even more impressive,” he said. “One of the things I want to make sure we do is follow through on all the things we said we would do. Our voters are paying attention.”
Prop R, a $61 million zero-tax rate change bond issue, is designed to alleviate overcrowding and make schools more accessible and safe by way of renovations, updates and additions districtwide. According to Chief Financial Officer Mike Romay, the first step is to seek competitive interest rates for the bond from financial institutions. With historically low rates, Romay believes the district can expect a rate of around 1%.
Concurrently with securing financing, Romay has instructed all district schools to form design committees to give input on construction. Each committee will consist of school staff and parents. Romay said he will schedule weekly meetings for committees to meet with architects, engineers, construction managers, maintenance staff and Romay himself to ensure a commitment to community input. School principals are also encouraged to seek student input.
At the next board meeting on April 26, Romay expects to request board approval for professional services including an architectural firm, construction management firm and material/environmental testing firm.
Romay also released a tentative schedule for construction. This summer, construction is expected to begin on a secure entrance at North Glendale Elementary School, a new security office at Kirkwood High School, and some heating and cooling improvements districtwide. By summer 2023, the district predicts most of the major projects will be completed, including additions at Kirkwood High School, Nipher Middle School, Tillman Elementary and Westchester Elementary.
Romay clarified that these schedules are estimates and will change as planning commences.