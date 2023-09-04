The Webster Groves School District on Aug. 23 adopted the “I Love You Guys” foundation’s standard response protocol for school safety. Students and staff will be training, practicing and participating in drills using the new protocol.
The protocol teaches the approach that there are five specific actions that can be performed during an incident: hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate and shelter.
Hold — Students are trained to clear the hallways and remain in their area or room until the “all clear” is announced, and do business as usual. Adults and staff are trained to close and lock the door, account for students and adults, and do business as usual.
Secure — Students are trained to return to the inside of the building, and do business as usual. Adults and staff are trained to bring everyone indoors, lock outside doors, increase situational awareness, account for students and adults, and do business as usual.
Lockdown — Students are trained to move away from sight, maintain silence and keep the door shut. Adults and staff are trained to recover students from the hallway if possible, lock the classroom door, turn out the lights, move away from sight, maintain silence, not open the door, and prepare to evade or defend.
Evacuate — Students are trained to leave things behind if required, bring their phones if possible and follow instructions. Adults and staff are trained to bring a roll call sheet and “Go Bag” of emergency essentials, lead students to an evacuation location, account for students and adults, and report any injuries or problems.
Shelter — Hazards might include a tornado, a biomedical concern or an earthquake.
Safety strategies might include evacuation to a shelter area, sealing the room, dropping, covering and holding, or getting to higher ground.
Beginning this school year, the district will also use the Raptor Emergency Alert system to rapidly alert staff of incidents via a phone app. The system allows leaders to effectively manage drills and instantly notify first responders of potential incidents. The district is able to utilize Raptor after securing state funding.
More information on student and staff safety can be found at webster.k12.mo.us/Page/26589.