Following the retirement of Ginger Cayce, Stephanie (Steph) Deidrick will be the new chief communications officer for the Kirkwood School District. Deidrick currently serves as press secretary for the Missouri State Auditor’s Office.
Deidrick began her career as Missouri Senate communications officer. She later served as the communications coordinator for the San Diego Police Officers Association and then returned to Missouri as the communications director for Missouri State Parks. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Truman State University.
Diedrick will succeed Cayce, who is retiring from the district on June 30. Cayce has served in public education for 22 years. During her tenure in the Kirkwood School District, her team in the community relations and development department developed the Kirkwood School District Communications Plan, recently chosen for presentation at the National School Public Relations Association conference.