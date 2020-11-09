With elementary students back in school and middle and high school students starting this week, academics in the Kirkwood School District are starting to look a little more normal. But the district has been hard at work for months to ensure its most vulnerable students are getting the attention they need.
According to Matt Bailey, the district’s assistant superintendent of data, intervention and supports, the district is seeing a higher than average number of students struggling. To combat this, at the beginning of the semester the district identified those students most vulnerable by looking at financial, social and academic factors — free/reduced lunch participants, those in special education, and those requiring reading or math interventions, to name a few. These most at-risk students were permitted on campus before their peers to complete virtual learning in a more familiar setting, with teachers present to answer questions and provide food, sensory breaks and general support.
The Kirkwood School District also worked with the Special School District to create special plans for students who use Kirkwood’s alternative curriculum — typically the district’s most disabled students who require extra support from adults. These students were also allowed on campus early to access their online lessons, have lunch and, most importantly, practice wearing masks.
“The feedback I heard for many students was that their engagement went up dramatically when they were able to be on campus,” said Bailey.
Getting Kids What They Need
To help students struggling with less obvious problems, social workers — and those in new positions called “intentional connections” — follow up with parents and students by phone, Zoom or even porch visits to identify what might be the cause.
According to Kim Grega, a social worker at Kirkwood High School, her skills are needed now more than ever.
“Normally, we’re finding out what the need is for the family whether that is internet, food or other resources,” said Grega. “Now, with people losing their jobs, we have several needs happening at once. We’re getting more and more referrals.”
Grega said she’s spent a lot of time talking to parents about their students’ social and emotional needs. Often, she said, students feel isolated working from home. Grega tries to get them to adopt a positive mindset and find ways to relieve stress.
“When I talk to the kids I ask: ‘Who did you connect with this week? Why not go for a run? Have some exercise?” said Grega. “Fear and anxiety are real for high schoolers, even though they can understand the pandemic on a broader spectrum than younger students.”
With elementary parents already reporting the positive effects in-person learning has had on their children, the district hopes that returning middle and high schoolers to classrooms will have a similar effect on emotional well-being.
“The normalcy of school has really helped a lot of the kids lose reported anxiety. Just being more social in their classrooms, and being able to be physically around other kids has tremendously helped their attitudes about being in this pandemic,” said Tonya Ampey-Elong, a social worker who works with grades K-8. “It seems to have taken away some of the fear because they get a chance to play and talk and see the others are alive and healthy.”
Social workers also help deliver meals to food-insecure families. Through a USDA grant, Kirkwood schools are able to send students home with lunch and breakfast for the next morning. And last year, the district started KSD NOW — Nutrition on the Weekends — to help families who need a bit more.
“We started off just having 50 participants in the program. Then COVID hit and we decided to run the program through the summer. This year, participation has tripled,” said Ampey-Elong. “It’s a way the district is trying to make sure kids have what they need.”
For more information on KSD NOW or to donate, visit www.kirkwoodschools.org/ksdnow.
“They’re Still Kirkwood Students”
Though Kirkwood students already receive a personal computer as part of the curriculum, the district dipped into its general fund last semester to provide wi-fi hot spots for families who didn’t already have them — or lost access due to the pandemic.
While the district’s goal is to eventually return students to class five days a week, internet access is
necessary for all families in the event of a class, or even school-
wide, quarantine.
Though most students crave social interaction, Bailey acknowledges that some students are thriving in the virtual classroom.
“There are some students not struggling at all because virtual instruction seems to fit their learning style a little better,” he said. “For those students, we’ve provided the opportunity for them to stay virtual, even next semester. We always want to do what’s best for students. For some, it’ll be staying on a virtual schedule. For some, it’ll be in person. For others, it’ll be a combination of both.”
Though Kirkwood High School has offered virtual classes for years, Bailey said the online curriculum has never been as robust as it is right now. The district is discussing expanding virtual offerings for middle and elementary schools as well.
“One of the positive outcomes of COVID is that we’ve expanded our viewpoint to meet student needs,” said Bailey. “Now, there’s plenty of opportunities for somebody to do something virtually and continue virtually through college and even their jobs.”
Though Kirkwood School District administrators remain hopeful that life can return to normal — no decision on virtual prom, as of yet — Bailey said the district will continue to keep families updated.
“Our school board put a priority on social, emotional and mental health — and that crosses over into activities and athletics and information,” said Bailey. “Everything comes back to transparency and communication and ensuring a safe learning environment for our families and staff. We really do try to ensure that there’s a positive learning opportunity for our students. Whether they’re virtual or in-person, they’re still Kirkwood students.”