A partnership between the Kirkwood School District and Harris-Stowe State University, a historically-Black college, will develop a mentoring program for the college’s students in an effort to create an employment pipeline for students of color.
A memorandum of understanding was approved by the Kirkwood School District Board of Education at its meeting on Monday, April 26.
According to Shonda Ambers-Phillips, executive director of student services, the program will be overseen by Kirkwood Teachers of Color and will allow Harris-Stowe students seeking careers in education access to classroom observation and teaching opportunities.
“Research has shown us that there is a positive impact that teachers of color can have not only on all students, but especially on our Black students,” Ambers-Phillips said. “These findings also suggest that they help with a sense of belonging and students feeling affirmed and valued in our schools.”
Candidates from Harris-Stowe State University must have a 2.75 cumulative GPA, commit to three in-person or virtual meetings with their assigned mentor per semester, and participate in observation hours, feedback sessions, lesson planning workshops, co-teaching opportunities, resume building sessions, mock interviews and networking with program mentor teachers.
In Other News
• The Kirkwood School Board held its annual reorganization at the April 26 meeting. The board unanimously approved Jean Marie Andrews as president, Darnel Frost as vice president, and Nikole Shurn as secretary.
• Bryan Painter, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, went over the results of a recent student and parent survey with the board about next year’s attendance. Of the 2,483 responses received, a vast majority said they were either expecting or leaning toward attending in-person classes next year.
Painter said that nothing is final, but the district is anticipating having online options for students should they want to continue on a virtual learning path. The district is also considering expanding online class options.
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said the board was “quite gratified” by the results of the survey, claiming them as a testament to teachers and the trust parents place in the district.