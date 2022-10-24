The Webster Groves School District Board of Education received an update on the district’s handling of Missouri Senate Bill 775 at its latest meeting on Oct. 13.
Senate Bill 775, which went into effect Aug. 28, bans school employees from providing “explicit sexual materials” to students. These materials are defined as any pictorial, three-dimensional or visual depiction showing masturbation, sexual intercourse or abuse. The bill makes exceptions for significant works of art or science.
Under the new state law, anyone affiliated with a private or public school that provides what is considered explicit sexual material to a student could be subject to a misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
In response to the bill, the district removed 11 books from its library collections:
• “The Handmaid’s Tale” (graphic novel)
• “Milk and Honey”
• “The Sun and Her Flowers”
• “Flamer”
• “Gender Queer”
• “Breakfast of Champions”
• “Watchmen”
• “Home After Dark”
• “Zahra’s Paradise”
• “Be Gay, Do Comics”
• “Lighter Than My Shadow”
Jason Adams, the district’s assistant superintendent for learning, communicated the news to staff prior to the start of school. Adams said he asked teachers and faculty to review school and classroom libraries.
“I sat down with our high school librarian and with our library media coordinator, and we individually reviewed the titles and the images within those titles, and ultimately made the decision to remove those books,” he said.
Noting that many of the removed books contain LGBT and diverse content, Adams added that an effort was made to confirm the district still has many diverse book and graphic novel options for students to see themselves represented in school libraries.
Adams said current board policies place the responsibility for selecting book titles and curriculum resources under his own leadership, including building principals and library media staff.
A process is in place in the event that someone challenges a particular book or video available to students or used in class.
“We would form an internal committee, review the work and hear the challenge,” he said. “Then that committee would ultimately make a decision as to whether that material would stay or go. If that decision isn’t satisfactory to the challenger, it then goes to my office as an appeal.
“I would then go through the process of forming a district-level committee, reviewing the materials and making a decision,” Adams continued. “If that decision does not satisfy the challenger, it ultimately would come to the board of education to make a decision.”
The Kirkwood School District has removed 14 books from its library collections in response to Senate Bill 775. Three of those — “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Milk and Honey” and “The Sun and Her Flowers” — are on Webster’s list.