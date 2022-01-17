Following recommendations from Encompass Resolution, a company hired last year to investigate the district’s culture and climate related to the reporting of sexual abuse, the Kirkwood School District has created an Investigative Process Manual.
The manual provides guidance for conducting internal investigations regarding allegations of board policy violations or other misconduct that is not specifically governed by Kirkwood School District board policies.
Howard Fields, the district’s superintendent of human resources, noted that procedures were already in place for matters related to discrimination, harassment, retaliation and sexual harassment, and that the new manual directs investigations for topics outside of those categories.
Encompass Resolution was hired following allegations of past sexual abuse from former students, which surfaced on social media in July 2020.