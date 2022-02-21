Discussion continued on how books are selected for Kirkwood School District libraries at a school board work session on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The discussion followed last month’s work session, during which Board Member Chad Kavanaugh expressed concerns with the selection process after several controversial books were confirmed to be available to students at Kirkwood High School.
Board President Jean Marie Andrews capped off the Feb. 9 discussion with a reminder that no changes would be made to the selection process at this time, and the evening’s conversation was solely to educate board members on the district’s current practices.
Bryan Painter, the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, shared with the board a list of school policies which affect the library book selection process, as well as specific sections of the library media procedures manual, which governs how school librarians select and evaluate books.
Painter said since the January meeting, he has spent time with each librarian employed by the Kirkwood School District to further understand the library selection process. He noted that selection of the material ultimately comes down to the librarian, but the input of principals, teachers, students, parents and community members is accepted on an ongoing basis, both formally and informally.
“Just because a student or a teacher requests something doesn’t mean it automatically gets put on the purchase list,” said Painter. “Any book needs to go through a review process before purchase.”
Painter said librarians use a database called Titlewave, which collects book reviews from numerous school literary journals, to determine whether a book is appropriate for the school collection. Librarians will also sometimes read the book themselves before purchasing, as well as collect input from colleagues in other buildings and districts.
Regarding the age appropriateness of books, Painter confirmed that the fiction titles for younger and older elementary readers can be physically separated in K-5 libraries, and the middle school libraries mark teen or young adult books with stickers to designate them for older readers. The Kirkwood High School library does not separate books based on age level.
Parents can view what books exist in their child’s school library and see what their children have checked out using the district’s management and checkout system, Follett Destiny Discover, and their child’s student number. Parents can add notes to their student’s account and request that their child not be allowed to check out certain titles.
Kavanaugh was not satisfied with Painter’s explanation, suggesting that another layer of reviews might be needed for library media selection.
“Let’s be honest — if there are two librarians at the high school and they have to keep the lights on, be there during the day, help students, check out books, attend meetings, and they’re also ordering books and reading reviews — that to me seems like a little bit of a bandwidth issue, and that maybe we can’t be as on point with our compliance as we’d like,” said Kavanaugh. “They’re not bad people, but they’ve got a lot going on. Are they checking with other people’s opinions? That might be where a little checks and balances would be something to consider.
“We have 6,000 students. It’s impossible for a librarian to know every student. We have to really make sure we’re talking about processes,” he added.
Kirkwood School District Board of Education meetings and board workshops are normally held on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Last week’s session was delayed until Wednesday due to internet connection issues.