The Kirkwood School District Board of Education approved a reentry plan for middle school students during a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 12.
Sixth grade students at both North Kirkwood and Nipher middle schools are scheduled to return to in-person learning beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4. Seventh and eighth graders will return Monday, Nov. 9.
Students received a recent survey asking if they would return to school or continue virtual learning for the remainder of the semester. Roughly 82% of students who responded said they would return.
The approved plan is a hybrid schedule that includes both in-person and virtual learning. Students will be at school from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Students will receive grab-and-go lunches and be dismissed in staggered 15-minute blocks before going home to eat lunch. Students must then log in for online learning from 1:45 to 3 p.m. Attendance will be taken.
Fridays will continue to be all virtual, with online learning conducted in 40-minute blocks.
“This is a transition plan. Our goal is to have every student, every day in person, back to the schedule we all remember and are pining for,” Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said.
Ulrich said the decision to return middle school students to the classroom is based on recent data from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health that indicates a downward trend of COVID-19 infections in the area. Masks and social distancing are required while in school buildings and students will stick with their cohorts to reduce transmission risk.
Ulrich added that a plan to bring back high school students is expected to be finalized by early November.
For more on the district’s COVID-19 prevention plan or more information about the middle school reentry plan, visit www.kirkwoodschools.org.