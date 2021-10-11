I was distressed to read of the petition drive to usurp the authority of the Webster Groves City Council. Why does unelected Mr. Mazzarella think he should decide issues that affect all of the residents of Webster Groves rather than our elected representatives? What are “major issues” and who decides?
Calling for a vote on any measure that he opposes is an expensive and disruptive exercise.
Please do not sign the petition and vote “No” should the measure come to a vote. We elect a mayor and council to direct the operation of the city. We should let them do their job or elect others who will if they fail to do so.
William M. Fogarty. Jr.
Webster Groves