When Kirkwood residents were being sold on building the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (KPAC), it was promoted as offering a wonderful new venue for local community arts groups, playing up a sense of community spirit.
Stages is probably the first performing arts group that comes to mind to perform at the new KPAC. But I’m also thinking specifically of the Kirkwood Theatre Guild and the Kirkwood Youth Theater Program. Now I understand that Kirkwood Theatre Guild cannot perform there unless they pay the same — rather exorbitant — fees that any other group (i.e., non-local) would need to pay for the same use.
Why is Stages included and the Kirkwood Theatre Guild is not? The city approached both Stages and the Kirkwood Theatre Guild about contributing to the cost of construction. Stages was asked to contribute $2 million and the Kirkwood Theatre Guild was required to contribute $500,000.
Stages has a full-time staff of 25, overseeing an annual budget of $4.7 million. So the request for Stages’ contribution represents less than half (42%) of Stages’ annual budget. In comparison, the Kirkwood Theatre Guild has an all-volunteer staff and an annual budget of approximately $150,000. The city’s requirement of the Kirkwood Theatre Guild represents 3-1/3 times its annual budget! That sounds like a plan to guarantee the Kirkwood Theatre Guild would not be successful.
Stages quickly was able to find a couple of generous donors to provide the $2 million requested by the city. But, alas, the Kirkwood Theatre Guild was not able to raise a half million dollars. No surprise.
Had the city asked the Kirkwood Theatre Guild to contribute only 42% of its annual revenue, like the city’s request from Stages, all would be well. The Kirkwood Theatre Guild raised that much money. But it couldn’t raise 3-1/3 times its annual revenue. That would be like having asked Stages to raise $15.6 million. Why the inequity between the two organizations? Why the disparate treatment? Where is the community spirit from the city that KPAC was supposed to promote?
Virginia Kramer
Kirkwood