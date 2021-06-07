As a former Webster Groves resident on Maple Avenue whose children were redistricted from Bristol School to Douglass School in the Webster-Rock Hill area in the 1970s-1980s, I am disheartened to read in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch of racist opinions by some Webster parents afraid to send children to Givens Elementary School. Our children benefited from racial integration and are better citizens for it today.
As a former educator, I am heartened by the Webster Groves School District’s plan to implement a social justice curriculum that teaches students how to see their humanity through a multicultural lens. I hope the radical Missouri legislature doesn’t prohibit this progress!
Beverly Jaynes
St. Louis