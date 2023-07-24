The Glendale Board of Aldermen on Monday continued discussion with Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge regarding a proposed major expansion project for the car dealership.
The project, which requires a special use permit, includes an addition to the existing service building, interior renovations, a new eight-foot fence along the property line and a new private car wash. The car wash in particular has drawn much ire from surrounding residents on Brookside and Glendale Gardens drives, who fear the noise will lower property values and diminish their quality of life.
Since the last discussion, wherein the board requested Glendale Chrysler address ingress/egress issues brought forth by Fire Chief James Silvernail, the dealership has met with the fire department and submitted plans for striping fire lanes. Plans no longer include the new storage building that was originally proposed.
A majority of the discussion on July 17 focused on a revised special use permit presented by Alderman Aaron Nauman, which attempts to serve as a compromise between the dealership and neighboring residents. Key elements of Nauman’s draft include prohibiting the use of blowers in the car wash, limiting car wash hours, tying in the 8-foot fence to the fences of bordering property owners, and requiring regular inspections and compliance reviews
Jenni Belding, general manager of Glendale Chrysler, said she would be willing to comply with some elements of Nauman’s special use permit, but questioned the logistics of regular inspections.
“It appears to me you’re trying to write something in the special use permit that governs the way we operate the dealership,” she said. “Is it my responsibility now to schedule that quarterly inspection? Or, if it’s the city’s responsibility, why does that have to be dictated in my special use permit?”
Nauman said he and Belding could work out the details of compliance later.
Though the board announced that the dealership’s past records will not be considered during current discussions, the inspection requirement is likely a response to concerns from residents of Brookside and Glendale Gardens. Residents have accused Glendale Chrysler at past meetings of habitually violating the terms of its 2014 special use permit.
The permit, which required the planting of evergreen trees in exchange for bordering Brookside residents’ consent to expand, was ignored for seven years. The trees were planted in 2021. Residents also said the dealership has for years piled trash, tires and spare parts near Glendale Gardens Drive, used the buffer zone for parts and tire storage, and allowed a loud speaker to “blare all hours of day and night” during the 2020 lockdown.
When discussing car wash constraints, most aldermen agreed the car wash should not have blowers, as they are nonstandard for car dealership car washes in the area.
The board was unable to agree on whether to tie in the 8-foot fence to existing fences on Brookside Drive properties for aesthetic reasons or to build it alongside the existing fences.
No vote was taken on Monday night. The conversation will continue at a future meeting of the Glendale Board of Aldermen.