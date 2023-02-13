Following advocacy from parents, student athletes and coaches, the Kirkwood School District is considering replacing the high school’s natural grass athletic fields with artificial turf.
At the Feb. 6 board of education work session, Kirkwood High School Athletic Director Corey Nesslage said conversations around the topic have been swirling for several years. The proposed project would upgrade the high school’s natural grass fields — including the soccer field, the field hockey/lacrosse field and the baseball/softball field.
The project would also include some grading, draining systems and fencing work, as well as the addition of ADA- accessible bleachers at the baseball/softball field.
“This is extremely exciting,” said Nesslage. “Out of the six programs this could impact, four are female sports. To be blunt, our female athletes deserve this.”
Nesslage said the district’s natural grass surfaces are often unusable following rain or snow, and can’t be used in the summer while the grounds department is repairing them. Artificial turf would allow student athletes to use the fields consistently, and alleviate times when multiple sports teams are forced to share fields.
Chief Financial Officer Mike Romay said artificial turf fields would save the district an estimated $60,000 annually in reduced maintenance costs and could earn additional revenue from rentals. The savings, however, would come at a steep initial cost, with bids ranging from $3.8 to $4.5 million.
Romay noted the Kirkwood School District Foundation previously raised $1 million for the new baseball stadium and might be able to assist with fundraising efforts for the project.
Other concerns include hotter temperatures that would require some schedule changes during the summer, as well as increased risk of injury, though the latter can be mitigated with proper footwear.
At this time, a vote is not scheduled. Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said he would keep the board informed of next steps.
Boyko Advocates
Also during Monday night’s meeting, Mark Boyko asked the board for its blessing to introduce himself as a Kirkwood school board member during an upcoming public session in Jefferson City regarding Missouri Senate Bill 134.
“It’s a bill that would prohibit our teachers, or basically anyone at the school, from talking about anyone’s sexual orientation,” he said. “I intend to speak tomorrow at a hearing in opposition to that, which is consistent with MSBA (Missouri School Board Association) policy positions.”
Boyko said he would specify that he was speaking in his individual capacity, but felt that his affiliation with the Kirkwood School District Board of Education would help bolster his comments.
While several board members commended Boyko for his advocacy, Board Member Chad Kavanaugh and Board President Jean Marie Andrews advised caution, as the move might be construed as speaking for the board.
“I think it’s OK for you to speak. It gets a little tricky when you say you’re affiliated with the Kirkwood school board,” said Andrews. “This is a precedent that’s being set — that any school board member can go to Jefferson City and testify. Even if it’s something we’re not comfortable with, we’re going to have to allow that school board member to announce that they are part of our school board.”
Andrews asked if Boyko was willing to take that risk. Boyko said he was.
Kavanaugh asked if Boyko would consider introducing himself as a school board member from a Missouri school. Boyko said he would not commit to that.