I would like to ask Mike Smick on what reality is he asking parents to focus in his letter published in the April 7 WKT, in which he paints the Webster Groves School District as a dishonest purveyor of the “religion of transgenderism.”
I suppose in Mr. Smick’s reality, slapping a blue or a pink sticker on you at the hospital is the final word on gender in a person’s life, but the reality I see is less easily defined.
How does Mr. Smick’s reality take into account those historical figures recorded by societies long gone and too numerous to list that defied easy gender assignments? In the ancient Greek and Roman worlds, some physicians viewed gender as a spectrum. In Medieval and early modern European societies, a person’s sex was legally referred to as male, female or hermaphrodite. In Victorian times, male or female “pseudo hermaphrodite,” post-World War I the term intersex was coined, and on and on. My reality, Mr. Smick, is historical.
In the present day, how would Mr. Smick account for those people who are born with ambiguous genitalia or atypical chromosomes, gonads or hormones? Some studies suggest these “nondimorphic” examples account for between 1 and 2% of our population. My reality, Mr. Smick, is statistical.
And finally, Mr. Smick, how would you account for the people I’ve met, worked with and taught who have struggled not only to understand themselves, but to understand the guilt, shame, abuse and neglect our society has heaped upon them? My reality, Mr. Smick, includes this pain.
As far as your criticism of the school district, stop attacking honest aides, teachers and administrators who are trying to give children and parents a place to start discussing the reality that you choose to deny.
Michael Blumenkemper
Webster Groves