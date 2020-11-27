I just retired from a full-time job in July at 71 years old. My 10-year driver’s license expired on my birthday in November. I went to the DMV and renewed the driver’s license.
Some history: I have no medical or vision issues except wearing glasses, and the two accidents in on driving record included one as a teenager and the other about 20 years ago.
When I received my current license, I learned it is only good for three years. I called to ask why. I was told that in Missouri if you are 70 or older your license is only good for three years.
Do you think this is fair? Isn’t this age discrimination? Do other states have this age 70, three-year-expiration rule? Who made up this rule?
How is this fair when we have a president in his 70’s who makes decisions for the entire USA? Please let me know your thoughts.
Mary C. Smith
Webster Groves