Beat the heat this summer and explore the free collection at the Saint Louis Art Museum in Forest Park, One Fine Arts Drive.
Marvel at works from renowned artists and discover something new throughout the galleries. Don’t miss the chance to see featured works by Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, Edgar Degas, and more in the free “Impressionism and Beyond” exhibition on view through July 31.
The Saint Louis Art Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Monday.
Learn more by calling 314-655-5204, or visit www.slam.org.