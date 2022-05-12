In the spirit of art imitating nature, the Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a special weekend musical event featuring the Eco Tones Ensemble.
Enjoy “Discover Nature: Eco Tones” on Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15, at Powder Valley Nature Center, 11715 Cragwold Road, on the Hickory Ridge Trail. Both days will offer performances from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The St. Louis Eco Tones ensemble is comprised of professional musicians from the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. The concerts will transform the 1.3-mile paved Hickory Ridge Trail into a unique performance venue. Along the trail, Missouri Department of Conservation naturalists will highlight the surrounding trees, plants, birds, small critters and stream life of Hickory Ridge as the Eco Tones musicians perform music inspired by the trail’s natural sounds. Instruments include cello, violin, flute, bassoon, and saxophone.
Hikers should bring water, appropriate hiking footwear, and any snacks needed for a 2.5 hour walk. All ages welcome. The trail is stroller and wagon friendly.
Online preregistration is required using the following links:
Saturday, May 14
• 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register at short.mdc.mo.gov/4wG.
• 2 to 4:30 p.m. Register at short.mdc.mo.gov/4wN.
Sunday, May 15
• 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register at short.mdc.mo.gov/4wx.
• 2 to 4:30 p.m. Register at short.mdc.mo.gov/4wf.