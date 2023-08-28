Just one hour south of St. Louis at the edge of the beautiful Ozark Mountains is Farmington, surrounded by nine of Missouri’s most scenic state parks, challenging golf courses, an extreme off-road recreation area, biking and hiking trails, and 15 award-winning vineyards and wineries.
Established more than 200 years ago in St. Francois County, outdoor recreation abounds near Farmington with options like camping, biking, hiking, swimming and off-roading at the ATV Park. For fishing enthusiasts, there are 24 streams and rivers in or near Farmington and two stocked lakes within city limits.
The charm of Farmington’s Historic Downtown District offers visitors a distinct regional shopping and dining experience. Find quaint local shops, eclectic cuisine choices, wine from local wineries and regional arts and craft shops, galleries, coffee houses and boutiques.
The upcoming Blues, Brews & BBQ event is a great way to sample what Farmington is all about. Visit beautiful downtown Farmington on Sept. 22 and 23 for blues bands, craft beer, vendors, unique food, and a BBQ contest sanctioned by the St. Louis BBQ Society.
Farmington is also a fabulous destination to celebrate the winter holidays. Take a horse-drawn carriage ride in Historic Downtown Farmington and stop off to do holiday shopping at the unique boutiques in the area. Ice skate, see the Christmas lights, visit with Santa, and get in the holiday spirit with a Christmas tree display, gingerbread house competition and more!
For more information and a calendar of upcoming events, visit discoverfarmingtonmo.com.
Experience Ellington
Enjoy stunning fall foliage, fishing, camping, hiking and more in beautiful Ellington, Missouri. Nestled in the Ozark Highlands of Reynolds County, Ellington hosts just about 1,000 friendly folks and abounds with natural attractions and recreation.
To the southeast sits beautiful Clearwater Lake, where visitors can enjoy boating, swimming, water skiing, camping, picnicking, sightseeing, hunting or fishing. At the head is the crystal clear Black River, where some of the area’s most beautiful scenery can be accessed.
Expand your senses on an Elk Watch. Since beginning the elk restoration program in 2011, there are now over 190 cows, calves and bulls roaming the Ozark Highlands. They can be seen in Peck Ranch, Current River Conservation area or on private land in the Elk Zone.
March through October, cyclists travel the 4,200-mile cross-country route from Virginia to Oregon via the TransAmerica Trail. Also known as U.S. Bicycle Route 76, passes through Ellington via Highway 21 and scenic Highway 106. Brawley Park is a regular stopover for cyclists. There’s also the Route 76 Bike Hostel, where cyclists can cool off, shower and sleep indoors.
To learn more and plan your stay, visit ellingtonmo.com.