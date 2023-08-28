Chaumette Vineyards & Winery was voted the number one winery restaurant in the nation for the second time by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.
Chaumette was also awarded gold and silver medals for its Norton and Chardonel varietals by Missouri Wines for the Governor’s Cup competition 2023.
The Grapevine Grill at Chaumette Vineyards in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, is one of 10 honorees in the Best Winery Restaurant category, which recognizes wineries that also operate as restaurants, where chefs and winemakers work together to pair food and wine.
The Grapevine Grill is led by Executive Chef Rob Beasley, who has created an American-style cuisine peppered with Cajun and Southwest influences from his Louisiana upbringing. The menu features starters, salads, flatbreads, sandwiches, entrees, and daily features. Popular dishes include New Orleans BBQ shrimp, the grass-fed burger, crawfish étouffée, cajun seafood pasta and the bone-in Berkshire pork chop.
Along with the award-winning restaurant, Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is also known for its wines. Last month, vineyard managers and rookie winemakers, Jeff and Jody Atkins officially launched Chaumette’s first wine selections since the 2021 winery fire. Chaumette’s currently available wines include Huguenot Red, Chambourcin, Norton and two styles of Chardonel — oaked and unoaked.
Chaumette’s Norton earned a Gold Medal and the unoaked Chardonel won a Silver Medal in Missouri Wines Governor’s Cup competition this year.
Hours of operation for lunch are Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Dinner is served Thursday to Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.
To make a reservation, call 573-747-1000. For more information on Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, visit chaumette.com.