Downtown Belleville, Illinois, will become a mecca for Midwest artists this year during Art on the Square. The annual event takes place this year at the Veterans Memorial Fountain, May 19 through 21.
Exhibiting artists are selected by a jury process. This year, there will be 102 artists from 33 different states, including over 50 new artists. See fine art in 11 categories including ceramics, digital/graphic design, drawing/printmaking, fine craft, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture and wood.
Visit Belleville to see demonstrations from local artists, a children’s art garden, a high school art competition, a wine court, and entertainment and food venues along with the fabulous exhibiting artists at no charge to the public.
Art on the Square has been voted by the metro region as St. Louis Magazine’s “A List” Art Fair/Festival Winner. Since 2002, Art on the Square has been ranked #1 and #2 in the nation by Art Fair Source Book over 10 times.
Art on the Square is a unique organization run entirely by volunteers. There are no paid employees. This has allowed Art on the Square to keep expenses down and organize an award-winning fine art fair and put money and art back into the community.
Art on the Square Foundation is a nonprofit organization designed to provide the residents of the community and surrounding areas the opportunity to view and acquire fine art from artists located around the country and provide educational opportunities for area students in the arts.
For more information, visit artonthesquare.com.