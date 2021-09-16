The Webster Groves Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in the Yorkshire Plaza shopping center on Tuesday evening, Sept. 14. According to Webster Groves Fire Department Assistant Chief Gary Bainter, a call came in at 6:59 p.m. for a fire at Discount Smoke Shop, 8051 Watson Road. The fire was contained to the facade of the building. The fire was put out in roughly half an hour. Bainter reported that most of the damage affected the facade only, with minor water damage to ceilings in three storefronts. No injuries were reported. At this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. The Discount Smoke Shop will be closed until inspected and approved to reopen. | photo by Ken Menke