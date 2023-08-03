Six Kirkwood High School students have been selected to the St. Louis Youth Ultimate Frisbee Championship Team.
Six of Kirkwood High School’s star Ultimate Frisbee athletes, riding the wave of victory from the high school season, have been given the opportunity to take their skills to the next level this summer — they have been selected for the Solar Flares, a mixed-gender Ultimate Frisbee team that has trained throughout the summer and will represent St. Louis in the U.S. Youth Club Championship in Colorado this weekend.
The players from Kirkwood are rising sophomore Brianna Raak, rising junior James Pierce, rising senior Devon Quello and 2023 graduates Tyler Brown, Hannah Pierce and Logan Jones. Raak, Pierce and Jones played on Kirkwood’s girls team this spring while Pierce, Quello and Brown held roles on the boys varsity team.
After encouragement from Kirkwood High School Ultimate Frisbee coaches Chris and Alice Pierce, the players geared up for the St. Louis Youth Club tryouts in early June at Shrewsbury’s Wehner Park, alongside more than 60 other skilled Ultimate Frisbee players.
Of these players, roughly 20 were selected for the Solar Flares, and about 30 for the Moon Pigs — an open team made up of male players that will also travel to the championship in August. Kirkwood players Quello and Brown were selected for the male and mixed teams, but opted to play with the Solar Flares.
These selections follow a successful Ultimate Frisbee season for Kirkwood High School. The girls team, made up of 14 players, led an undefeated regular season. The team finished the season with a second-place win at the state tournament in early May.
“It was amazing,” said Alice Pierce, who coaches the girls and boys teams at Kirkwood. “They had a good tournament. It was long and hot, but we were pleased with their finish.”
The Kirkwood High School boys team placed in the top 10 after a hard fought series of games that earned Kirkwood a place in the knockout rounds — an impressive feat given how little experience many players had before this spring.
“Last year’s team just had a lot more experienced players on it,” explained Chris Pierce, who also coaches the girls and boys teams at Kirkwood. “We graduated a lot of seniors, but this year, we’re only graduating five or six seniors. And for most of the seniors who played this year, it was their first year ever playing. It was a young group. I was very, very pleased with how they played, and the level of competition is pretty high.”
With this skill development, the Kirkwood players selected for the Solar Flares were well qualified to take their skills to the next level.
“I think our group has a really solid foundation and understanding of the game,” said Alice Pierce. “They bring that understanding to this team where they may be learning new strategies and playing with people who have different raw athletic ability, but their field sense and experience level and understanding is going to help them when they’re seeing new teams at the tournament.
“Also, it’s really helpful that all of our Kirkwood kids are used to practicing co-ed, whereas for some players that takes a little getting used to,” she added.
This is the first year that the St. Louis Youth Club Ultimate Frisbee organization has created a mixed team, and therefore the first time that female players have had a chance to participate in the club program. Although boys have had the option to try out for the youth open team in years past, Kirkwood did not send any players in the past three years.
Solar Flares members have quickly developed their skills in the sport over the past two and a half months, despite entering at all different levels of experience. During practices twice a week, Solar Flares head coach Ben Reimler has focused on developing effective passing and catching among the teammates as they attempt to score points by passing the disc down the field and into the end zone while preventing the opposing team from intercepting.
“We’re really trying to hammer these fundamentals so that when they go back to their high school teams, they can bring this back and have this knowledge of how Frisbee can be an organized thing and how that can lead your team to success,” said Reimler, a member of the St. Louis open team STL Lounar.
The team has also grown tighter during the season, united in the fun they have playing the sport.
“It was a little awkward the first practice, but then all you gotta do is get loud and they’ll start having fun,” said recent Kirkwood High School graduate Logan Jones, who played on the girls team this spring. “But yeah, everybody’s really good friends.”
The Moon Pigs, Solar Flares and coaching staff are looking forward to the Youth Club Championship, which will be held Aug. 5-7 in Aurora, Colorado. The adult national club championship for Ultimate Frisbee will also be taking place during that time, so the players will have an opportunity to witness and learn from the greats of U.S. Ultimate Frisbee.
With less than five practices remaining, Reimler hopes the team can continue to build its chemistry on the field.
“We’re going to be really just trying to get a lot of playing time with each other, a lot of scrimmaging, so that we’re getting a lot of touches with each other and getting used to everyone,” he said.
Andrew Hunt, a student at St. Louis University High School, is an intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times.