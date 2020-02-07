I am truly saddened that Webster Groves city leaders did not reach out to Old Community Baptist Church prior to external developers. That church holds a special historical significance in both spiritual healing and education about racism in the community. When I read the article, I felt the pain of the pastor and congregation even before reading their quotes. 

We must adopt inclusion to stop these kinds of injustices from ever happening. We as a community are better than this “oversight.”

Kirkwood

