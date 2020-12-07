Katie Molitor’s letter in the Nov. 20 issue about “ending the divide” after four years of political divisiveness was so disappointing.
The first paragraph is heartening in the intent I read into it, which is to come together and make things better. In the second paragraph, I understand the analogy she uses, but it’s confusing: Who is the doctor to heal our broken bones? What are the steps that need to be taken?
Then the letter really falls apart: Her supposed suggestions for unity felt hollow when she resorted to the same old name-calling, finger-pointing, blame game that will continue to keep us apart. She uses numbers that are either incorrect, can’t be proven or are misleading in the way she uses them. And, who/what are our broken pieces? The “deplorables” she is obviously decrying? Yeah, this is a really nice way to try to bring us all together. Not!
Virginia Kramer
Kirkwood