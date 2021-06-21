When listening to the June 7 Webster Groves Planning and Zoning hearing for the Douglass Hill redevelopment, I was very disappointed to hear many of the comments and found them difficult to understand.
There will always be disagreements about how to develop a particular parcel of land, and while I would hope some deference would be given to the parties investing their money and my 42 years of development experience, it is completely understandable.
What I found saddening were a number of comments that SG Collaborative was baiting and switching on its original presentation. Nothing could be further from the truth. It would appear there was a lot of focus on the model. The model is only one piece of information intended to show relative scale or size. It does not show building designs on purpose. Each building will have a different design as is typical in Webster Groves. We will absolutely have first floor retail and commercial, and we will absolutely build all of the pedestrian elements and public spaces we described. Please know the retail will be successful only if we have sufficient density, hence the focus.
Empty store fronts in existing Old Webster are because of lack of density within 1.3 miles, pure and simple. Before coming to conclusions, I would encourage everyone to participate in the July 12 Planning and Zoning meeting where SG Collaborative will present and clear up these matters. In the meantime, go to www.SGCollaborative.com/townhallmaterials and download the Sept. 24 PowerPoint slides to see our plan. More information will be available soon.
Larry Chapman
SG Collaborative