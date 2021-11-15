I, like many of your readers, grew up hearing “wise words” spoken by our elders. One of the ones I heard was, “You can’t get something for nothing.” I thought of this when I heard of the defeat of Kirkwood’s Prop 1 in the Nov. 2 election. Good streets and safe, complete sidewalks are two standards in most American cities, but apparently they do not apply in Kirkwood.
During COVID, I have taken to walking a couple of miles outside almost every day, year round. I love my neighborhood, but am frustrated the sidewalks I use sometimes skip a few houses, switch sides of the street at random or even more dangerously, have large displacements that are serious tripping hazards.
The neighborhood I live in is within walking distance of Keysor Elementary, North Kirkwood Middle School and Kirkwood High School. The sidewalks are heavily used by children and parents, and for recreational purposes. Will it take someone getting injured or even a fatality on our sidewalks (or lack of) to fix this issue?
Kirkwood’s streets are in a similar state of disrepair. My shock absorbers are tested every time I drive toward Manchester Road. I see steel plates on numerous streets for months at a time.
Now that voters have rejected the sales tax increase, how is Kirkwood supposed to fund needed street and sidewalk improvements? I’m open to other ideas, but keep in mind that you can’t get something for nothing.
Jack & Maryjo Cancila
Kirkwood