On Monday night, Sept. 28, the Kirkwood School District Board of Education was presented with a back to in-school learning proposal, and instead of voting it up or down, chose to delay any action on the plan. This was based on alleged insufficient time to review it, even though it was presented to them on Friday.
The superintendent, school administration and teachers formulated a path forward involving allowing children in grades K-5 to go into school four days a week, with Friday being virtual, along with the option to allow parents to keep their kids in a virtual setting if that was desired for reasons of safety.
Part of this analysis involved studying how other similarly-situated districts have approached the issue and have fared with their enacted plans. Despite the detail and work put into the Kirkwood plan, certain board members chose inaction instead of respecting the thought process of the school administration and the feelings of parents.
If you spoke with Kirkwood parents, or even just looked at what they say online, there is a crisis of children not gaining the proper education along with suffering serious mental health damage due to isolation, stress from Zoom, and associated depression.
I want to make it clear that I am in no way disparaging the hard work of the teachers; in fact, they are also telling the administration that this virtual method is not working according to the plan which they helped develop. They are doing a heroic job!
My reason for writing is to hopefully get some attention placed on this situation. The adage of a bright light being the best disinfectant seems to be very applicable to the inaction of the Kirkwood School Board, and hope that any publicity will help get that light shone on the problem. Thank you.
Mark Denney
Kirkwood School District Parent