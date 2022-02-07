I am a 2017 graduate of Webster Groves High School. I am not surprised by the school’s academic decline. The fun, relaxed environment tolerated students climbing on the orchestra cabinets, hallway office chair races and students walking in and out of class at will. Teachers would often justify movies like “21” and “Mean Girls” because they related to statistics or mentioned a calculus term.
Other teachers read the newspaper aloud, handed out endless worksheets and played many History Channel documentaries.
My biggest disappointment was in chemistry — lighting a Cheeto on fire with safety goggles is just sad. The social agenda was blatantly being pushed in English class where we read “Malcolm X” and were told to read only certain chapters.
Students graduate with an inflated sense of confidence, believing they are prepared for college. When taking college placement tests, I realized I learned less than half of college algebra and less than the fundamentals of trig — that does not prepare you for any STEM degree. The few students I remained in touch with entering STEM also struggled in math when arriving at college.
I am now graduating with a dual major in engineering. I learned more from the curriculum at St. Mary Magdalen from fifth through eighth grade, taught by Mrs. Martinez, than from Webster Groves High School.
The majority of teachers are good, but they need help from parents and the school board. Many students lack respect, the disciplinary actions in place fail the teachers, and in turn, fail the students. Several teachers were inept and disconnected, and social agendas took precedence over education. I hope curriculum changes occur rapidly to help students gain the skills they need to succeed.
A homework assignment for parents: Ask your child to divide 73/5738 by hand and see if they can do it.
Abigail Stoner
Webster Groves