I drive several miles of the Lindbergh/Kirkwood Road corridor every day. Kirkwood’s job of synchronizing the electric signals has led to more effective traffic flow, and in the evening it has never been better.
I disagree with proponents of choking the lanes down from two to one north of Adams. Those proposing this also do not appreciate the volume of traffic on Taylor and Clay.
Lindbergh, after all, is U.S. Highway 61 and Kirkwood is obligated to citizens to efficiently facilitate north/south traffic. That obligation would not be served by creating a situation where a slow/tentative/distracted driver in a single lane dictates traffic flow on this important thoroughfare, compounded by multiple vehicles at stop signs every 300 feet on parallel streets.
As far as residents, I really don’t know what has changed. Their desire for a quieter street does not justify profound changes that would affect thousands every day. Remember, you bought a house on U.S. Highway 61.
Ray DeVasto
Kirkwood