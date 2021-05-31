The St. Louis Dirt Burners R/C Raceway is back up and running for the summer following a suspected arson incident in September.
Weather permitting, races are scheduled every Saturday at 2 p.m. for the remainder of the season. The raceway is located in Kirkwood’s Greentree Park, 2330 Marshall Road, and is open to the public for practice during normal park hours when no membership events are planned.
The club is still seeking funding for the rebuilding of the driver’s stand, which was set on fire by a suspected arsonist on Sept. 2, 2020. Donations can be made at tinyurl.com/kxt8hxdu. To date, roughly $6,200 has been raised toward the goal of $10,000.
The St. Louis Dirt Burners is a nonprofit club with a mission to maintain a public facility for radio-controlled car enthusiasts to practice, race and share their hobby with others.