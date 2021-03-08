Shane Williamson, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Webster Groves School District, gave an update on the district’s recent equity work at the Feb. 25 school board meeting.
As of August 2020, all certified staff members have completed at least nine hours of anti-bias, anti-racism training. Board of education members, central office staff and administrative assistants have received two hours and support staff, along with facilities and maintenance staff, will be trained in June, according to Williamson.
The district recently implemented monthly training for all school nurses. Two sessions have been conducted so far — the first on anti-bias training, the second on gender identity and LGBTQ+ terminology. A new social studies curriculum for grades K-8 is also being developed.
Last month, the board approved the district’s anti-bias, anti-racism policy. The district has since released a video to staff about the policy, as well as a video for grades five through 12. Grades K-5 started an Anti-Bias Building Blocks program.
Transition task forces at Hixson Middle School and Givens Elementary have started developing policies and surveying students about school climate to prepare for the upcoming transition. Webster Groves High School has created a Principal Advisory Student Group composed of student leaders in each grade who have already shown interest in equity work.
Williamson said schools have done “an amazing job” celebrating Black History Month with events held across the district. These included door decorating contests, read-alongs, plays, social media campaigns and daily announcements. Bristol Elementary School created a living museum in the hallway, with all grades contributing.