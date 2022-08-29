Cyrano’s Café in Webster Groves will host a special “Dine & Discuss” luncheon panel on the environment and the outdoors at noon on Friday, Sept. 16.
The panel will be moderated by Don Corrigan, author of “Amazing Webster Groves.” The book covers topics to be discussed by panelists, including:
• Charles Hoessle, Saint Louis Zoo Director Emeritus, who will talk about zoologists from Webster Groves, larger-than-life personalities who changed the face of zoos in America and across the world.
• Richard Thoma, past president of the Webster Groves Nature Study Society, who will talk about scientists and expert members of the 100-year-old society, such as Marshall Magner, renowned entomologist.
• Jean Ponzi of the Missouri Botanical Garden and Earthworms, who will talk about J.B. Lester, publisher of The Healthy Planet, and his magazine’s service in highlighting outdoor activists over the years.
The event will be held in the private room at Cyrano’s Café, 603 E. Lockwood Ave. The restaurant is selling tickets for $40 each, which will include a copy of the book, lunch and beverage.
Space is limited. To purchase a ticket, call 314-963-3232. Reservations are highly recommended, but tickets may be purchased at the door beginning at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, space permitting.