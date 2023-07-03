Digital Strike, a digital marketing firm in Webster Groves, has established the Growth Initiative to sponsor recent high school graduates to participate in the Grow with Google Program.
Digital Strike will enroll the selected students in the Grow With Google course, and will provide new laptops to selected students to ensure students are ready for the challenge. Digital Strike will mentor and assist in monitoring progress to ensure students are motivated to manage their courses in a 10-12 hour/week remote type setting.
The Grow with Google program offers several courses that teach high-demand skills to students. Applications are due by July 21, and those students chosen will be announced on Aug. 15. An application link can be found at: