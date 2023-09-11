Digital Strike is gearing up to host its second annual “Pickleball in the Streets” tournament for the community on Saturday, Sept. 30, in Webster Groves.
The event, which will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Digital Strike headquarters at 8793 Big Bend Blvd. and along South Gore Avenue, will also include live music, food trucks, a classic car show, a petting zoo, art vendors and more.
The event and festivities are free and open to the public, but registration is required to participate in the tournament. Registration fees apply.
Last year’s tournament sold out, so anyone interested in participating in the tournament to compete or learn how to play pickleball is encouraged to register early. Register at tinyurl.com/2p8ep8u3.
Only those who have registered prior to Sept. 10 will receive a T-shirt. Spots may be available after Sept. 10, but late registrants are not guaranteed a shirt.
All benefits from the event will go to the Mighty Oakes Foundation, which supports families who have children with congenital heart defects. Last year, the tournament raised more than $10,000 for the Mighty Oakes Foundation.