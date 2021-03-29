by Mary Shapiro
A proposal to erect a two-sided, LED digital billboard was met with citizen opposition during the March 23 meeting of the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen.
Porlier Outdoor Advertising Company, based in Foristell, Missouri, hopes to construct an electronic billboard, up to 80 feet in height, at 7309 Melbourne Ave. The property is owned by the city of Shrewsbury and is the location of public works department facilities.
The two-sided billboard would face the east and westbound lanes of nearby Interstate 44, said Brent and Melissa Porlier, representing the advertising company.
Brent Porlier said even an 80-foot billboard would be 20 feet shorter than a cell tower that is already on the property.
The city’s plan commission has asked that the height of the billboard be reduced. The commission is also requesting an adjustment of the angle of the sign to minimize or eliminate its sight from those living on Melbourne and Sutherland avenues.
Operators declined to reduce the sign’s 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operating hours for the side of the sign facing eastbound traffic, but told the commission they might consider reducing the sign’s brightness at night.
The operators are giving city officials some limited ability to ban certain advertisers from the billboard. The city had asked that advertisers, such as those offering adult/mature content, casinos or other businesses Shrewsbury would find unacceptable, would be banned.
While agreeing not to display sexually-oriented businesses, the company agreed only to limited city veto rights on creative content. Ads per minute on the billboard would be a maximum of six.
The property on which the billboard would go up was transferred to Shrewsbury in 1969 from Laclede Gas and is zoned industrial.
Some members with the city’s plan commission, speaking at the March 23 public hearing, expressed concerns.
Commission Member Randy Burkett said although the company has agreed to orient the billboard in a way that eliminates its view from many Shrewsbury residents and add some glare control, his concern is about its brightness.
Burkett said the proposed brightness level is two to two-and-a-half times what’s recommended for similar communities.
“The issue that concerns me most is the brightness of the digital board,” he said. “Shrewsbury is mostly a bedroom community. Where the billboard is being positioned would be near a dark area, and people who live there have adapted to a lower light level. I don’t feel that the lower level of brightness proposed is low enough,” Burkett said.
Garen Miller, also on the commission, said a possible compromise could be to turn off the side of the billboard facing westbound at night, while the side facing east could be left on without bothering neighbors.
“This is a very dark area of Shrewsbury at night,” Miller said, adding there is already a billboard located across I-44 from the proposed site.
Melissa Porlier of Porlier Outdoor Advertising said she was agreeable to finding a middle ground that works for everyone.
“If we’re unable to find a solution the western-facing side, we could convert the billboard to static from digital, although that’s not our first preference,” she said.
Residents who spoke during the public hearing all opposed the plan. Charles Banks of Sutherland Avenue said his family’s enjoyment of their home would be affected by what he described as disruptive and damaging.
“If that western-facing sign goes in, there would be no more outdoor camp outs, stargazing or outdoor nighttime campfires for us,” he said. “Our windows couldn’t be kept open because the sign would pose too much glare.”
Former Shrewsbury Mayor Felicity Buckley, also of Sutherland Avenue, said a previous billboard on the site was taken down years ago because the community decided it was not aesthetically pleasing.
“The cell tower serves cell phones that are something we need,” she said. “This billboard is not a necessity. We ask the city to protect us. Just because there’s a billboard across the highway doesn’t give a reason to put another one up.”
Matt Ricketts, who also lives on Sutherland Avenue, said his family didn’t buy the home thinking there might someday be an 80-foot structure behind the house. He spoke of light pollution and added that there have been several fatal accidents on the highway at this location.
“There is enough distraction there for drivers,” he said.
Holly Ward, who lives on Melbourne Avenue, echoed that sentiment and said she’s opposed to 80-foot poles outside her windows.
“While the cell tower on that site is tall, it’s not lit,” she said. “A billboard would be a distraction on an already perilous section of I-44. Also, a billboard would dramatically decrease our home values and potentially negatively affect the city as a whole.”
The public hearing and a vote on the billboard were continued until the board’s April 13 meeting.