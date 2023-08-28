News outlets report unreasonable difficulty associated with the process of obtaining a driver’s license in the state of Missouri — waiting in long lines to take the written test, irrelevant questions on the written exam, difficulty getting an appointment to take the driving test.
Now that having a driver’s license is the major requirement to vote, is the process of getting a driver’s license a test, like counting beans in a jar, used to restrict the vote?
When a driver’s license is difficult to obtain and is required to vote, the process of passing the test should be reasonable. Is this difficulty an intentional attempt to restrict the vote? Think about it.
There are politicians in Jefferson City who want to restrict the vote.
Morris E. Fletcher
Kirkwood