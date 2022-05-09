Webster Groves city leaders toiled late into the night Tuesday, weighing the hefty cost of doing business and agreeing on a budget planning schedule ahead of setting the city’s 2023 fiscal budget.
In the first official council meeting under the helm of newly-elected Mayor Laura Arnold, council members and city executives laid bare the city’s finances and mapped a plan to review and approve the city’s new budget, which begins July 1, 2022.
City Manager Marie Peoples prepared the council for what she said will be some difficult conversations over the coming weeks as the city works to balance ongoing expenditures that are outpacing revenues.
Peoples and Assistant City Manager/Director of Finance and Administration Eric Peterson confirmed the city’s fund balance, which exists as a kind of “rainy day” account, is healthy. However, that account, along with one-time influxes of funds — such as federal COVID-relief monies — have been relied upon in the past to help balance the budget. They told council members their goal is to provide more transparency around how balanced budgets are presented moving forward.
The city’s proposed five-year financial plan, including the current proposed FY2023 budget, projects a much-improved deficit by FY2027, nearly $3 million less than previously estimated.
Still, to best position itself to manage financial pressures — among the largest being compensation and benefits — Peoples said further work is needed. The council will need to make significant decisions ahead of adopting a new budget.
The council provided Peoples with direction on several key items to aid budget projections for additional conversation in the coming weeks. The council supports a budget that brings 29 previously identified staff members to the minimum within their pay range, as well as considering several models for cost-of-living adjustments.
The city is also considering a budget that supports “right-sizing” the workforce to help close its structural deficit — in other words, reducing the city’s workforce. The current proposed budget already includes downsizing through attrition, but Peoples cautioned the council that likely will not be enough.
Mayor Arnold agreed, emphasizing the responsibility is not an aspect of the job any of them enjoy.
“No one likes to do anything like this, but it’s not reassuring to our staff to not do what needs to be done when it needs to be done,” Arnold said. “I think the reality of the matter is we’re going to have to reduce some staff.”
The council also must determine how much of rising healthcare costs will be absorbed by the city versus the employee, whether to continue outsourcing its dispatch with East Central Dispatch Service in light of recently announced cost hikes and how much of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) to allocate in fiscal year 2023 compared with using money from the general fund.
“If we don’t do some of these things this year, we will be sitting here next year where it is not an option” Peoples said.
Nearing midnight, Arnold thanked the city’s staff, whose combined efforts resulted in department budget reviews and proposals from all of the city’s department heads, each identifying where money can potentially be saved in the upcoming budget.
“We have more information than we have ever had before, and it is critical that is true because, frankly, we have some difficult decisions to make,” Arnold said. “We all wish we had other options, so please don’t think we don’t understand the human cost.”
The council will meet again on May 10 to continue budget discussions, with plans for budget adoption by June 21.
In other business, the council unanimously elected Council Member Pam Bliss as mayor pro-tempore to serve in the absence of the mayor should the need arise.