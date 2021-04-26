The fire at Dierbergs in Des Peres earlier this year cost the city nearly $15,000 in lost sales tax revenue.
The Jan. 20 fire forced Dierbergs to close the market at 1080 Lindemann Road for five days. Not many people were in the store at the time, and no staff or customers were injured.
The fire started in the toilet paper and paper towel aisle. Police called the fire suspicious at the time, and later discovered it was intentionally set by a juvenile.
The city has sales tax interruption insurance with Lloyd’s of London. The firm offered a settlement to cover the city’s loss. With a $10,000 deductible, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen settled the claim, netting the city $4,806 after the deductible.
“The fire was minor and Dierbergs had an effective sprinkler system, so damage was mostly smoke damage,” Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms said. “Had there been roof or other structural damage, they probably would have been closed for two months instead of five days.”
In addition to Dierberg’s Market, Des Peres’ sales tax interruption insurance policy protects three other city properties — West County Center, Sam’s and Schnucks — from fire and natural disasters.
The city also has a $2 million claim pending for loss of revenue during West County Center’s closure due to the pandemic. That claim has been denied.
“We’re claiming COVID is a natural disaster and they’re saying it’s not,” Harms said. “Richmond Heights and Frontenac have sales interruption insurance. We’re all filing claims and testing the denial. We’ve hired special counsel to look into filing the lawsuit, and they’re working on it.”
Installation of Officers
The installation of Des Peres Board of Aldermen members will take place on April 26. James Osherow, who ran unopposed in the April 6 election, will be the new Ward 1 alderman. Incumbents James Kleinschmidt and Sean Concagh were reelected to serve Ward 2 and Ward 3, respectively.