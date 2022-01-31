The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park is seeking anyone who knew Russell and Ruth Kraus or was involved in the building of the house.
“Our visitors love to learn about the audacious couple who worked with Frank Lloyd Wright to design such an interesting one-of-a-kind home,” said Executive Director Kathryn Feldt. “We want to learn as much as we can before we lose more people who had special connections to the Krauses.”
The organization is also looking for anyone who might own a piece of Russell Kraus’ artwork or stained glass.
Anyone with a connection is encouraged to contact Feldt at kfeldt@ebsworthpark.org.
The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park is located at 120 N. Ballas Road in Kirkwood. While the house remains closed until March, many virtual programs continue to be featured through the organization’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.