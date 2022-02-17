Beloved Kirkwood resident Richard “Dick” C. Mueller, Jr. died on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Mueller was active in the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce, the Kirkwood Rotary Club and the Kirkwood Historical Society. He was a past chairman of the board for the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce, the general chairman of the Kirkwood Celebration 125, and a past chairman of Kirkwood’s Greentree Festival. He was also a Bethesda Healthgroup board member for 17 years, receiving the prestigious Norwood Award recognizing his exceptional service.
Meuller was honored as the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year in 1990, and Kirkwood’s Business Person of the Year in 1992.
Mueller was the co-owner of Bopp Chapel with his cousins, Louis H. (Linda) Bopp II and the late Louis W. (the late Judy) Humes.
He leaves behind three daughters, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and companion Patricia Plummer. A visitation was held Wednesday, Feb. 16, with funeral service on Thursday, Feb. 17, at Bopp Chapel.