Reardon, Diane Joy (nee Wulfert), passed on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the age of 79.
She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Thomas Reardon; best friend/mother of Rebecca and the late Laura Ryder; Gramz of Madeline and Julia Sponholtz; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Diane loved singing, travel, animals, amusement parks, summer and, most of all, her family and friends.
Visitation Thursday, April 28, 4–8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Good Samaritan House of Granite City, Illinois appreciated.