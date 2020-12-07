The Old Webster redevelopment plan proposed by SG Collaborative endangers our watershed ecosystem. The developers plan to clear the Shady Creek wooded area, destroying essential habitat and displacing local wildlife including important pollinators and charismatic fauna like deer, groundhogs, foxes, turtles, salamanders, owls and other birds.
SG Collaborative has acknowledged that “creating something that is not environmentally sustainable is not an option,” yet intends to bulldoze and pave a wooded area of mature trees and established vegetation that currently acts as a significant carbon store and habitat for local wildlife. Those plant systems filter and absorb rainwater and runoff in an area already prone to problematic flooding; destroying them would increase erosion of the stream bank and damage the Deer Creek watershed. The pollution and emissions created by this enormous project will harm the community if the development is not scaled back and offset by the safeguarding of the stream ecosystem.
SG Collaborative claims that they will “improve Shady Creek to create an amenity” and even improve the quality of life for Webster Groves residents — in reality, they could be doing irreparable damage. Clearing native trees and plants and replacing them with pavement, turf grass and ornamentals that provide negligible ecological function will not be an improvement. The new “green space” will be bereft of the life and complexity that currently make up that biological community, and will be marred by pollution, flooding and decreased water quality — all too common in urbanized watersheds.
What if the proposal was amended to include ecological restoration of Shady Creek instead of its demolition? Developers could build on the habitat provided by neighboring Shady Creek Nature Sanctuary and create a protected wildlife corridor along the stream. The abridged “river walk” could become a birding trail or conservation area that draws outsiders for generations to come.
Rachel Odman
Webster Groves