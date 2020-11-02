“Kirkwood, My Hometown” is a phrase thousands have said over 150 years. In the mid-1950s, a developer made a presentation to Mayor Berthold and the city council to build a landmark shopping center in downtown Kirkwood. Our council wisely said “no.” They wanted Kirkwood to remain a lovely suburban residential community where residents could find peace and relaxation with family and friends.
Kirkwood celebrated its 125th birthday in 1990. Mayor Herb Jones included an original musical, “We Touch The Future,” in the year-long celebration. A former Kirkwood resident’s poem, “Kirkwood, My Hometown,” was put to music and featured in the production. Shortly thereafter, the Kirkwood City Council passed a resolution establishing it as Kirkwood’s official song. It extolls the friendliness, peacefulness, the charming downtown, the lovely stately homes and the tree-lined streets.
Two mayors and councils 35 years apart believed in Kirkwood’s hometown atmosphere. Kirkwood has diversity in race, color, nationalities and a range of low income to multi-millionaires. This makes our community so interesting. We want to remain a friendly community, not an impersonal city.
Our council will vote Thursday, Nov. 5, on another developer’s proposal for a five-story apartment/condo in downtown Kirkwood. If you stand on the Clay Avenue bridge looking out over our train station and downtown Kirkwood, a “big box” building doesn’t fit the scene. It would destroy the area’s Norman Rockwell charm.
Voice your opinion to a council member ASAP. To participate in the Nov. 5 council meeting, go to Kirkwoodmo.org and select “Meeting.” Scroll down to city council or call the city’s information office at 314-822-5823.
Dory Poholsky
Kirkwood